Campsites temporarily closing after bear sitings

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Recent bear activity at a backcountry campsite, three campsites in close proximity will be temporarily closed, according to Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.
They said earlier this week, campers set up two tents at the Hensley Horse Camp and then hiked to Hensley Settlement to spend the afternoon.
According to Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, while the campers were gone, a bear attempted to remove a sleeping bag from one tent and dragged another tent and pack into the woods.
The campers decided to pack up and hike off the mountain before dark.
In the interest of public safety, the park will temporarily close the following backcountry campsites through October 20:
Hensley Horse Camp
Chadwell Gap
Martin’s Fork
Bears are very active this time of year searching for lots of food so they can put on a layer of fat before winter, according to Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.
Park visitation also increases in October/November as visitors come to enjoy the fall colors.
We remind everyone bears are wild animals. Please take precautions to avoid bear encounters.