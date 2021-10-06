Barr gets first look at Estill County training center

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Estill County School District’s new state-of-the-art training facility got a special visitor Wednesday.

Sixth District Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr visited the Area Technology Center to see first-hand its capabilities for training Kentuckians with the skills to thrive in the 21st Century economy.

The facility, which was completed in July, was built with the help of a $4 million federal Economic Development Administration grant.

“The Estill County Area Technology Center will empower Kentuckians with skills for jobs in advanced manufacturing, diesel mechanics and health science, information technology and engineering (STEM), in addition to many other industries,” Barr said. “This project has been a top priority of mine and I am thrilled that it is finally complete and prepared to make a big difference in Estill County.”

“We were excited that Congressman Barr came to visit the new Estill County Area Technology Center today,” said Jeff Saylor, Superintendent of Estill County Board of Education.“Andy and his office were instrumental in our application process and receipt of the $4 Million EDA Grant awarded for construction of this facility. We are thankful for his friendship and enjoyed hosting him for a fantastic afternoon.”

The Estill County Area Technology Center is in a federally designated Opportunity Zone. Barr voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. The TCJA created federal Opportunity Zones, enhancing the Estill County Board of Education’s grant request with the Department of Commerce and allowing it to request a higher investment in their grant application.