Area teams, individuals place high in Girls’ State Golf Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison Central High School placed second in the 2021 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Championship and it took a record-breaking performance by Marshall County to repeat as state champions.
Marshall County carded a 614 total (306-308) to Madison Central’s 652 (326-326), according to the KHSAA.
Madison Central led after the opening round at the Bowling Green Country Club as the two-day tournament was played Oct. 5-6.
Clay County finished ninth, West Jessamine tenth and Estill County eleventh.
Bullitt East’s Macie Brown (71-74) captured individual medalist honors, topping runner-up Trinity Beth of Marshall County (75-71) by five strokes.
Madison Central’s Clara Beth Ramsey tied for fourth. Lexington Christian Academy’s C.A. Carter tied for 11th; LCA teammate Mary Keene Marrs tied for 13th; and Lexington Catholic’s Bella Brooks tied for 15th.
The Leachman Auto scholarship winner was Taylor Messer of Clay County.
For complete team and individual results, click here.
