Alpha Gamma Delta to dedicate $6 million sorority house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A much-anticipated day has finally arrived for Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity’s Epsilon Chapter at the University of Kentucky.

The sorority will officially dedicate its newly renovated home, Sunday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m.

Collegiate members, alumnae, family and friends are invited to attend the dedication, followed by tours of the home, located at 325 Columbia Terrace in Lexington.

The 13,298-square-foot, three-story home now accommodates 50 live-in members and includes dining/meeting space for 150, a commercial kitchen, craft room and House Director suite.

Updated public spaces — designed to encourage community living and sisterhood — include a large living area, conference room, study room, foyer and the original staircase. The home is also ADA-compliant and has two fully equipped study spaces.

Designed by EOP Architects of Lexington, the renovation was completed by Marrillia Design & Construction of Lexington, under the direction of Alpha Gamma Delta’s Fraternity Housing Corporation.

The FHC will also provide ongoing property management and oversight of the home.

The Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta is the oldest National Panhellenic Conference sorority on UK’s campus, established more than a century ago in May 1908.

Other Alpha Gam chapters in Kentucky include those at Murray State University, Eastern Kentucky University, Georgetown College and Western Kentucky University.

Alpha Gamma Delta members, alumnae and family can still contribute to the educational area grant for the renovated home by sending donations to Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation, 8710 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260.

Alpha Gamma Delta is an international women’s fraternity committed to providing opportunities for personal development, service to others and the space for members to forge their own paths — all through a lifelong spirit of sisterhood.