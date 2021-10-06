22-ton limit posted on U.S. 42 Prestonville Bridge in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has posted a 22-ton load limit on the U.S 42 Prestonville Bridge in Carroll County, effective immediately.
The steel truss bridge spans the Kentucky River near its confluence with the Ohio River, at mile point 5.8, and connects Carrollton and Prestonsville.
The bridge previously was posted for a load limit of 40-tons. But after a recent, routine inspection, KYTC engineers, it was determined that a 22-ton limit would be more appropriate.
The suggested route for vehicles exceeding the 22-ton limit is U.S. 42 to U.S. 421 to I-71 to KY 227.