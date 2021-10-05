UK Healthcare chaplain shares perspective on COVID-19

Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK Healthcare has released a second video in its’ series “Voices from the Front Lines”. The series highlights stories from frontline staff who care for COVID-19 patients.
In the second video, Rev. Jay Fulton shares his perspective on telling spiritual care providers they can’t visit with their patients.
“Unfortunately, to keep people safe, we can’t have them here. I never thought I’d have to look at a pastor and say I can’t see your people,” said Rev. Jay Fulton, Chaplain, UK Healthcare Pastoral Serices. “That hurts my soul.”
Rev. Fulton has been a chaplain at UK Healthcare for 11 years.
You can read more about Rev. Fulton’s experience and watch the full video HERE.
On Monday, UK Healthcare shared an update on COVID-19 patients. According to UK Healthcare, 120 people are currently hospitalized from the virus. Of those, 79% are unvaccinated. Those 12 and up are encouraged to make an appointment to get vaccinated HERE.
