Montgomery County celebrates new healthcare facility

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – The people of Montgomery County are celebrating the groundbreaking of a new healthcare facility and what it means for the community.
Tuesday, Sterling Health celebrated the beginning of its construction with a groundbreaking on the site of the future medical offices, which will merge three facilities already serving the Montgomery County area.
“We’re having victories every single day. Every thing we’re doing, we’re building together, step-by-step,” said Mount Sterling Mayor Al Botts, “if you want to go into the medical profession you have opportunities here.”
When finished, the 20,000 square foot facility will employ 55 people. Services will include primary care, behavioral health, dental health, and women’s health.
The company says it’s all about bringing health care close and accessible.
“I think sometimes people think they need to go farther to get better care. And at the same time, we have doctors and nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers…people right here in the community that can service those needs,” said Sterling Health Care Chief Executive Officer Tina Bryant.
Construction is expected to begin soon. Tuesday, a groundbreaking was held for another new Sterling Health Care facility in Carlisle.