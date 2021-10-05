Barr hosts top GOP ag committee member to tour, talk local issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Sixth District Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr hosted the top Republican on the House Agriculture Committee, U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, PA-15, Monday and Tuesday for meetings with Kentucky’s agricultural community.

Monday, Barr and Thompson toured the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture and along with Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, held roundtables with Kentucky cattleman and the Kentucky Farm Bureau.

Barr and Thompson also met with bourbon distillers and participated at an event on Tuesday at Keeneland, where they discussed ongoing legislative efforts impacting Kentucky’s signature equine industry.

“I am grateful to Congressman Thompson for visiting with farmers and leaders in the agriculture industry here in the Sixth District. Farming is the backbone of the Commonwealth’s economy and as Congress approaches the beginning of the next Farm Bill, I am pleased the voices of Sixth District farmers are being heard by the Republican Leader on the Agriculture Committee,” Barr said.

“As Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee, I have the pleasure of traveling around the country to hear directly from our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and cattlemen,” Thompson noted. “My job is made easier by surrounding myself with great agriculture advocates like Congressman Barr. I’m grateful for his commitment to rural America and for the invitation to join him in Kentucky this week.”

“Having a strong voice in national agriculture policy is vital to the success of our farm families across this state and throughout the country. We are thankful for the leadership from Congressman Thompson when it comes to standing up for our industry and for visiting Kentucky to meet with our farmers to discuss issues they are facing,” said Mark Haney, President of Kentucky Farm Bureau.