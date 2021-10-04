New executive director for KY Association of Sexual Assault

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP) Board of Directors is pleased to announce Melissa Quillen has joined KASAP as Executive Director on Oct. 4th. Quillen has extensive expertise driving organizations to achieve growth and strategic focus, and the KASAP Board is confident that under her leadership, KASAP will continue its great impact on the people, program members, and communities it serves.

“I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be a part of KASAP,” says Quillen. “I look forward to working with the board and state wide partners as we strive to support survivors of sexual violence and educate our communities with the ultimate goal of prevention. Being chosen to follow Ms. Recktenwald is honor and a great privilege that I will strive daily to be worthy of.”

Quillen succeeds Executive Director Eileen Recktenwald, who has been with KASAP since 2000. Eileen was one of the 13 founding mothers of KASAP in 1990. She will officially retire January 1, 2022. Quillen will have the opportunity to shadow for a few months to assure a seamless transition.

Quillen is highly proficient in management, leadership, planning and execution skills and most recently served as Project Director at Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program in Hazard, KY. Quillen served as the founding Executive Director of the Care Cottage, KY River Children’s Advocacy Center for 10 years. She was also a member of the Executive Committee of the statewide board of directors to write legislation and policy for the establishment of the Kentucky Association of Children’s Advocacy Centers. These things, among others, very much establish her qualifications and experience for this position.

In the almost 50-year history of the anti-rape movement in Kentucky, KASAP has made great strides, gaining funding to support accessibility for the provision of services for sexual assault victims. KASAP is also recognized nationally for their implementation of strong evidence-based prevention programming in schools and communities throughout Kentucky.

The KASAP Board and Staff are excited to have Melissa Quillen on board and look forward to her leadership to carry on the tradition of excellence and innovation.