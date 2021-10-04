National Horse Show celebrates mental health awareness through partnerships

“The pandemic has taken an immeasurable toll on our mental health, and the kids of the Commonwealth need us now more than ever before,” says Dr. Scottie B. Day, Physician-In-Chief at Kentucky Children’s Hospital. “Our generous partners at the National Horse Show and Country Boy Brewing have come together to create an unique event that will not only raise funds, but also awareness of the unprecedented mental health crisis our kids face today.”

In addition to supporting the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, NHS will also support the AERC, which provides informational and educational materials for all parties in cases of alleged abuse or misconduct involving athletes in 51 Olympic sports. Through the Athletes Assistance Program hotline, AERC helps to ensure that each and every party has equal access to resources they need for their opportunity for a fair and just investigation.

“The AERC is looking forward to being present during the 2021 National Horse Show to help educate their audience on the rights and responsibilities of athletes and the governing bodies that support them, and how they approach and manage cases of sexual assault,” says Susie Scholkopf, President of the AERC. “Our organization was born in equestrian sport, and we are looking forward to using the visibility that the National Horse Show offers to help more athletes navigate their struggles with mental health safely.”

The 2021 National Horse Show is set to take place in the Alltech Arena of the Kentucky Horse Park from Oct. 27th to Nov. 7th. The Kentucky Children’s Hospital and Country Boy Brewing Beer Garden event will serve as a main event in the Alltech Arena North Exhibit Hall Saturday, Nov. 6th from 5 p.m. until around 11 p.m. Admission will be free to the general public and a percentage of all beer sales will go to support the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.