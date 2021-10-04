National Horse Show celebrates mental health awareness through partnerships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Celebrating its 138th year, the National Horse Show (NHS) announces its partnership with several important local and national non-profits to continue to raise awareness around mental health. This year, with the help of Country Boy Brewing, NHS will help to support the efforts of the Kentucky Children’s Hospital and the Athletes for Equity Resource Center (AERC).
As part of the $213,300 Longines FEI World Cup Lexington Grand Prix CSI5* and the fan-favorite Barn Night, sponsored by Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, NHS will host an exciting event Saturday, Nov. 6th that will raise funds and awareness for the Kentucky Children’s Hospital and shed light on mental health.
“We are very excited to be able to offer visibility and support to our charity partners at this year’s event,” says NHS President, Jennifer Burger. “The Kentucky Children’s Hospital and the AERC offer vital services to their patrons in the form of physical and mental health services. It is our hope that people will come to our event, have a great evening watching top show jumping competition, with exceptional beers from Country Boy Brewing, and also be able to learn more about and support these organizations and their missions.”
Kentucky Children’s Hospital was designed with children in mind, and their equipment and programs are specific to the physical and emotional needs of children. Families not only have access to the medical services their child needs, but also to services designed to help improve the patient experience.
For two consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report honored the hospital’s pediatric heart program with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and their pediatric orthopaedics program with Shriners Hospital, as some of the country’s top programs. These rankings demonstrate the hospital’s dedication to providing the best care possible to children of the Commonwealth.
“The pandemic has taken an immeasurable toll on our mental health, and the kids of the Commonwealth need us now more than ever before,” says Dr. Scottie B. Day, Physician-In-Chief at Kentucky Children’s Hospital. “Our generous partners at the National Horse Show and Country Boy Brewing have come together to create an unique event that will not only raise funds, but also awareness of the unprecedented mental health crisis our kids face today.”
In addition to supporting the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, NHS will also support the AERC, which provides informational and educational materials for all parties in cases of alleged abuse or misconduct involving athletes in 51 Olympic sports. Through the Athletes Assistance Program hotline, AERC helps to ensure that each and every party has equal access to resources they need for their opportunity for a fair and just investigation.
“The AERC is looking forward to being present during the 2021 National Horse Show to help educate their audience on the rights and responsibilities of athletes and the governing bodies that support them, and how they approach and manage cases of sexual assault,” says Susie Scholkopf, President of the AERC. “Our organization was born in equestrian sport, and we are looking forward to using the visibility that the National Horse Show offers to help more athletes navigate their struggles with mental health safely.”
The 2021 National Horse Show is set to take place in the Alltech Arena of the Kentucky Horse Park from Oct. 27th to Nov. 7th. The Kentucky Children’s Hospital and Country Boy Brewing Beer Garden event will serve as a main event in the Alltech Arena North Exhibit Hall Saturday, Nov. 6th from 5 p.m. until around 11 p.m. Admission will be free to the general public and a percentage of all beer sales will go to support the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.