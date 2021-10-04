Kentucky judge won’t revist order upholing vaccine mandate

Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A federal judge in Kentucky who upheld St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has rejected a request to reconsider his decision.
The Kentucky Enquirer reports the order was filed in district court in Covington on Thursday. That’s a day before the deadline for employees to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption. The judge ruled that claims raised by employees who have fought the mandate “clearly did not merit injunctive relief.”
- Advertisement -
The suit was filed in early September by 40 employees at St. Elizabeth’s, which has a staff of around 11,200 associates and physicians.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.