Facebook, other services down for thousands of users

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have all suffered major outages Monday morning.

According to Downdetector, at 11:47 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 111,931 users reported having issues with using Facebook.

- Advertisement -

A report from Business Recorder stated at one point, WhatsApp was down for more than 14,000 users and Messenger was down for almost 3,000 users.

There is no indication of what has caused the outage or when Facebook and its other services will be back online.

Facebook recently tweeted that it was aware of the issue and were working to resolve it as quickly as possible.