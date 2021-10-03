Section of Legacy Trail back open to the public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A blocked section of the Legacy Trail near the new Amazon facility on Newtown Pike is back open to the public.
According to the City of Lexington, construction was completed over the weekend.
The City says cyclists, walkers and roller-bladers can temporarily use the trail’s original path as they pass the amazon facility at . A new, safer trail path through the amazon property is expected to open in late October.
Mayor Gorton is urging the public to continue to use caution in the area. Construction of a turn lane for the amazon facility continues near the trail, and amazon will soon begin moving into the new facility, expected to employ up to 500 full- and part-time workers.
The City says the turn lane construction requires closure of a section of the Newtown Pike shoulder, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the end of October. In addition, the right, outbound lane will be closed at night, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.,
Trail users should be aware that the use of heavy equipment to dig and build the new turn lane makes the shoulder impassable.