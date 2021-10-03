Light in the Darkness Walk held in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky (WTVQ) – A special walk and rally honoring those lost and struggling to addiction was held in Lawrenceburg today.

Survivor Squad is a group compromised of people in recovery who reach out to help individuals and families battling addiction. The Light in the Darkness walk is their biggest event of the year. This particular walk is in honor of Survivor Squad member Cody Willhoite, who was lost to addiction last year.

Survivor Squad President Kristen Kincaid spoke about what drives her organization.

“I’ve been in recovery for 7 years. I wanna save people. We’ve lost so many people just this year. A lot of families don’t know anything about addiction. And we just wanna give resources and give back to the community we took from,” she said.

The walk ended with a rally declaring September Recovery Month in Anderson County.