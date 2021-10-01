Pulaski County man charged with distributing child porn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pulaski County man was arrested Thursday on child porn related charges.

Kentucky State Police said 42- year-old James Stagg was arrested during an undercover internet crimes against children investigation.

KSP said the investigation started after finding that Stagg was distributing child porn online.

KSP says a search was done at 500 Ridge Hill Trail in Somerset were technology containing the child porn was taken for examination.

Stagg is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center and is charged with 14 counts of distributing child porn.

The investigation is ongoing.