Gov. Beshear: KSP holds awards ceremony to honor troopers and officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KSP) – Kentucky State Police held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 55 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens.

The achievement awards presented were for acts of service that occurred during 2020.

“The past year and a half has been a battle none of us ever expected to fight,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “And yet we have shown up every day, together, to get through this public health crisis. The men and women of KSP have worked on the frontlines, as they always do, ready to handle any emergency that the commonwealth faces. Thank you to all troopers, officers and support personnel for your continued service to our commonwealth.”

On behalf of the Beshear administration, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Deputy Secretary Keith Jackson attended the ceremony to personally congratulate the award recipients and assist with the presentation.

Deputy Secretary Jackson thanked the award recipients for their valiant service to the commonwealth and protection of all Kentuckians.

The mission of KSP is to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, and safeguard property and protect individual rights. During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for going beyond the mission of KSP to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth during a national pandemic.

“Our troopers and officers put themselves in harm’s way every day, but these acts of heroism and service stand above the normal call of duty,” said Commissioner Burnett. “Each of these recipients has demonstrated both bravery and self-sacrifice in protecting the citizens of the commonwealth.”

The 2020 award recipients include:

Trooper Timothye K. Moffett was named 2020 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Moffett is a 16-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Executive Security Branch.

Detective Justin A. Flannery was named 2020 Detective of the Year. Detective Flannery is a four-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 8 in Morehead.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Brian C. Gilliam was named the 2020 Jason Cammack Officer of the Year for the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troop. Officer Gilliam is a 12-year veteran of KSP assigned to the CVE Central Region.

Trooper Scotty Sharp was named 2020 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. Trooper Sharp is an 11-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 4 in Elizabethtown.

Officer Teddy L. Magness was named 2020 Facilities Security Officer of the Year. Officer Magness is a seven-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Security Branch.

Ten troopers were awarded the KSP Citation for Bravery, an honor bestowed on officers who perform acts of bravery, without regard for personal risk despite clear and obvious peril, and clearly above and beyond the call or risk of ordinary duty.

Six troopers received the Lifesaving Medal, which is awarded to officers who perform life-saving acts under extraordinary circumstances.

Three troopers received the Meritorious Award, an honor bestowed on officers of the agency who distinguish themselves by an act of courage performed under more than ordinary circumstances.

Nineteen troopers were named post-level Detective of the Year at the division level.

Seventeen troopers were named post-level Trooper of the Year at the division level.

Three Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers were named Officer of the Year at the regional level.

A complete listing of award recipients can be found on the KSP website.

Photos from the sworn awards ceremony can be viewed here.

KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.