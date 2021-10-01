Four Roses employees volunteer to maintain banks of river that feeds distillery

The 150-mile spring-fed Salt River flows beside the Four Roses Distillery in Lawrenceburg and stretches east to near Parksville and west to the Ohio River near West Point.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – With Kentucky’s natural water resources at the core of the Commonwealth’s Bourbon industry, Four Roses employees gathered in late September for a volunteer service day to help maintain the riverbank around the Salt River.

Limestone-rich water from the Salt River is one of Four Roses’ primary ingredients in handcrafting its award-winning Bourbons.

“The Salt River is not only important to Four Roses, but to all of Kentucky as a valuable natural resource,” said Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott. “We want to help preserve this waterway for today, tomorrow and the future.”

- Advertisement -

The group removed debris from the dam and concrete area, as well as the highway where it forks on each side of the river, and along the roadway.

For more information on Four Roses’ commitment as a community partner, visit fourrosesbourbon.com/responsibility/community-partner.