Four Roses employees volunteer to maintain banks of river that feeds distillery

The 150-mile spring-fed Salt River flows beside the Four Roses Distillery in Lawrenceburg and stretches east to near Parksville and west to the Ohio River near West Point.
“The Salt River is not only important to Four Roses, but to all of Kentucky as a valuable natural resource,” said Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott. “We want to help preserve this waterway for today, tomorrow and the future.”
The group removed debris from the dam and concrete area, as well as the highway where it forks on each side of the river, and along the roadway.
