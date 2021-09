WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A senior living community in Winchester gave back to its hometown heroes.

Boonesboro Trail Senior Living hosted a Hometown Heroes Appreciation Lunch on Thursday, Sept. 30. First responders could drive up to the main entrance and pick up a free lunch.

The senior living community served 56 lunches to firefighters, EMS, police and nurses and doctors from the Clark Regional ER.

They plan to hole another event thanking first responders in about four months.