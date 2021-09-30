KSP’s 2020 ‘Sworn Awards’ Ceremony honors 55 troopers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, a select group of Kentucky State Police troopers were honored during the agency’s 2020 ‘Sworn Awards Ceremony’, as the pandemic forced ceremonies for the last two years to this year.

“When they walk out the door they never know what they may face but they always have in mind there’s a possibility they won’t come home to their families, they won’t come home at all” said Sergeant Billy Gregory.

Known as the ‘Thin Gray Line’…Kentucky State Police troopers put their lives at risk each and every day to protect the Commonwealth. And, on Thursday 55 troopers were recognized for doing just that.

“They have done things that delineate themselves from others and separated themselves because of the little bit of extra they were willing to give and sacrifice to make sure they got the job done and to protect people”

The 2020 ceremony was unique according to KSP Commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr. He says the ceremony had the most young troopers honored than ever before….and he was sure to give them some lasting advice.

“For our young troopers, do not tarnish what you have earned by losing sight of who you are and what you represent when you wear your uniform” said Col. Burnett Jr.

Kentucky State Police Sergeant Billy Gregory says it’s encouraging to see so many young troopers honored…but that law enforcement continues to struggle with recruiting more.

“Not just KSP, but those around the State and throughout the country are struggling for applications and we are doing the best we can to recruit the best of the best out there and are interested in doing this and want to separate themselves by doing this and being the best of the best.”

He says as they work to maintain the workforce and the strength behind it…Thursdays focus was honoring sacrifices already made and celebrating the dedication to the commonwealth by KSP troopers.

“I think that speaks to bravery and courage and stepping into the unknown and having faith that you’ve been trained well enough and that you can rely on each other to get through it.”