Proposed federal tobacco tax hike unfair to Kentucky: Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear believes a proposed increase in the federal tobacco tax unfairly targets Kentucky farmers who grow burley for snuff and chewing tobacco.
During a briefing Thursday, the governor said the way the tax is proposed, it could cause “significant, severe, and quick loss of jobs in the remaining Kentucky tobacco industry, especially in Hopkinsville where much of the product is processed.
Beshear said he wants tobacco farmers and those who work in production treated fairly, which he believes this federal tax will not do.
“While the increase in the federal cigarette tax is big this specific increase to this subpart of the market that only is in Kentucky is enormous and explicable and so we believe it unfair and we have raised that,” Beshear stated.