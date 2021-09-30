Diageo opens its first carbon neutral plant in Kentucky

LEBANON, Ky. (AP) – Spirits producer Diageo has opened its first carbon neutral distillery in Kentucky. The company says the distillery at Lebanon in central Kentucky was designed and built to ensure that fossil fuels are not used during production.
By partnering with Inter-County Energy and East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Diageo says it will source a mix of wind and solar energy to power the electrode boilers, onsite electric vehicles, lighting and equipment.
The distillery has the capacity to produce up to 10 million proof gallons per year. That’s enough to fill 3.8 million 9-liter cases. It has begun distilling Bulleit Bourbon.
