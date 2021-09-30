Bluegrass Youth Ballet’s upcoming production to showcase cultural diversity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Bluegrass Youth Ballet’s (BYB) upcoming production seeks to illustrate the importance of other cultures.

“Dia de los Muertos” will debut at the Lexington Opera House on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

The show follows Estelita’s family in a small village in Mexico as they prepare to celebrate el Dia de los Muertos. A sudden death forces the family to experience how precious life is and celebrate every moment of it.

The ballet seeks to explore the Mexican holiday in a touching and intimate way. Bilingual slideshow explaining this cultural holiday will be shown at the beginning.

“BYB is a cultural hub for children,” said BYP founder and director Adalhi Aranda. “Students are taught the technique of ballet and dance, but also learn the importance of cultural diversity through unique productions, which BYB always brings to the stage.”

Ticket prices range from $18 to $22. Tickets can be purchased through the Lexington Center Box Office by calling 859-233-3535 or by going online on Ticketmaster.