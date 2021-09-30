Alleged parole violator busted on new drug charges

trafficking charges after suspected meth and heroin were found in his car, according to police. STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop lands a convicted felon back in jail on drugtrafficking charges after suspected meth and heroin were found in his car, according to police.

The stop happened in a business parking lot in Stanton in Powell County Wednesday night. Stanton Police and Powell County Sheriff’s deputies got assistance from Clay City Police K9 unit and drug dog Patan, which indicated drugs in the car, according to Stanton and Clay City police.