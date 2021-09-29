Wan’Dale Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The junior receiver has been one of the nation’s most explosive playmakers in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., announced Wednesday.

The prestigious award is presented to the college football season’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. Robinson is one of eight players who is being added to the watch list based on performance during the 2021 season’s first month of play.

- Advertisement -

Robinson, a 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Frankfort, Ky., has been electric thus far for the Wildcats. He has caught a team-high 25 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks 14th nationally and second in the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards per game (100.5), third in the league in all-purpose yards per game (123.3), fifth in receptions per game (6.25) and has six plays of 30 or more yards through four games.

Robinson, who transferred from Nebraska, has proven to be worth the considerable hype around his return to the Commonwealth. In the opener he hauled in a pair of touchdowns as part of a 125-yard day, then added two more 100-yard efforts in the next two games. He is the first UK player since Derek Abney in 2001 to have three straight 100-yard receiving games and the first in school history to open a season with three straight.

Recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2021 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semi-finalists (10 receivers), finalists (three receivers), and the winner.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman Roger Champion, keynoter and college hall of famer and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Kentucky plays host to No. 10/9 Florida on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and the UK Sports Radio Network. Extremely limited ticket availability remains.

Visit UKFootballTix.com for great deals on tickets and more information. Prefer to speak with an expert? Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a call or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1).