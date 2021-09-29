Kentucky State Police investigates missing person in Pike County

FEDSCREEK, KY. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.

KSP Post 9 was contacted on September 23, 2021, in reference to a missing Pike County man. The initial investigation indicates 33-year-old Michael Smith, of Fedscreek, Ky., was last seen on September 18, 2021 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County.

He is described as 5’5” tall, 170 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Hoyt Smith.