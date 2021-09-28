Public invited to learn about Japanese culture at free festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The public is invited to learn about Japanese culture and cuisine at a festival this weekend.
The Japan/America Society of Kentucky, Lexington Sister Cities, and the Japan Foundation are hosting the free event at the Lexington Children’s Theatre.
According to organizers, attendees can learn all about Japanese culture including stations on Japanese calligraphy, origami and Ikebana (the Japanese art of flower arranging).
The RONIN Taiko Drummers will perform a popular drumming demonstration. Festival-goers can even try on a kimono and sample authentic cuisine.
The family friendly event will take place Saturday, October 2 from 3-7 p.m. A special performance of Shoyu Tell will take place at 7 p.m. where attendees can pay any amount for a ticket to the show.
You can read more HERE.
The last festival took place in 2019 in downtown Lexington at the courthouse plaza.
For more information on the Japan America Society of Kentucky, click HERE.