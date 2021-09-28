Paws 4 the Cause “Barktoberfest” – 09-24-21

By
Brennan Dockery
-
0
4

BARKTOBERFEST WILL BE FILLED WITH LIVE MUSIC, VENUES, AND PLENTY OF ADOPTABLE DOGS.. CODY ADAMS IS JOINED BY REMY SIMPSON, THE PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER OF PAWS 4 THE CAUSE, WITH THE DETAILS.

- Advertisement -