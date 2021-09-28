LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – To celebrate its 50th Anniversary as a state historic site, there’s a new book on Waveland State Historic Site highlighting the Ante Bellum architecture which has been preserved.

Waveland’s Treasures features over 200 photographs of the mansion, its rooms, furniture, outbuildings, and grounds, taken by award-winning photographer Bob Willcutt. The book also presents a detailed history of the estate and grounds, the Bryan family, enslaved people at Waveland, and modern-day activities.

Photographer and author Bob Willcutt has always had an interest and respect for all types of art, especially photography. He came to Kentucky in 1966 to attend the University of Kentucky, and although he still did some photography, his time was spent on scholastic and musical pursuits. When he started his own business in 1968 and expanded to a full store in 1979, naming it Willcutt Guitars, he was attracted to the art aspect of guitars. When he began his website in 1998, he was finally able to use his photographic background to provide excellent representations of the world’s finest instruments.

Bob has published two other pictorial books, his first book Feathers of Fayette; Wild Birds of Lexington, Kentucky was published in 2018.

Author Susan Miller retired from the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council in February 2016, after serving 31 years as Program Services Director. Susan started volunteering at Waveland in May of 2016 and in August of that same year, she became a staff member working as an historical interpreter. Coincidentally, Susan also worked at Barren River Lake State Resort Park, her first job right after graduating college, serving as Park Naturalist for four years.

Susan is a member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters serving as Second Vice President and the national Mary Lincoln Chair. She is treasurer for the historical Camp Nelson Education and Preservation Foundation.

Susan and her husband enjoy mineral and fossil collecting. Susan is also a lifelong collector of sea shells. Between the two collectors, their home looks like a museum with mineral, fossil and shell display cases. Susan has two children and two grandchildren.