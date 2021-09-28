Lexington murder suspect in court, heated moments with victim’s family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Heated moments in court Tuesday as a Lexington man answered to charges he shot and killed his friend in August.

As reported last week, 29-year-old Codie Calderon was arrested after a high speed chase with Lexington police that ended in a crash. Police say they spotted Calderon driving an SUV believed to be connected to the death of 27-year-old Cameron Martin.

In court, Angela Martin, the victim’s mother, said her brother got upset, spoke out and eventually left the courtroom. Martin said it was over what she said appeared to be Calderon’s nonchalant attitude in court.

“Cameron was like a brother to him, and for him to come in with the attitude, just sheer cockiness, and don’t even look like he showed one iota of sympathy – just became too much,” Martin said.

The court room drama began after Calderon tried to speak on his own behalf – something the judge advised against. Calderon’s mother repeatedly told him to turn around and behave.

Calderon is accused of shooting his friend during a confrontation. Martin’s mother said it’s heartbreaking, especially since Calderon and Cameron have been friends since they were teens.

“If it gets so heated, walking away will always be the best option because you can always come back and apologize,” Martin said. “I don’t know what happened that night, but when you make a decision that you can’t take back, it affects more than just you.”

Now, Martin says all she can do is wait.

“We just want the wheels of justice to turn,” Martin said. “We know they turn slowly.”

The judge decided to continue the hearing until next week.