Johnson Central head football Coach Jim Matney passes away

Matney coached his final game Aug. 20 vs. Henry Clay

PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) – After battling COVID-19 since late August, Johnson Central Head Football Coach Jim Matney has passed away. His family announced his death via a Facebook post.

According to an article in the Herald Leader, Matney contracted the virus at some point after his team played Henry Clay on August 20. He would later be transferred to a hospital in West Virginia.

Matney was named head coach of the Golden Eagles back in 2004. He wasted no time taking them to prominence. The team went from 1-9 the season before his arrival to 7-3 his first season.

Matney won the 4A state title in 2016 going 14-1. In 2019, the Golden Eagles went 15-0 culminating with a 21-20 upset over previously undefeated Boyle County in the 4A state title game. Matney would lead the Golden Eagles to five-straight state title game appearances. He came in to this season with 186 wins at Johnson Central. Matney also coached for 20 seasons at Sheldon Clark. There he posted 124 wins. Matney is one of only 12 KHSAA head football coaches with more than 300 wins.

