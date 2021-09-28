Jessamine ‘Fall Haul’ offers residents free disposal of household hazardous waste

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, October 16, the Jessamine County Fall Haul, a free event presented by Jessamine County Fiscal Court, will offer county residents the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste.

The event will be held at the Jessamine County Convenience Center, 123 Hendren Way, Nicholasville, from 8 AM – 4 PM.

- Advertisement -

The Jessamine County Fall Haul is funded in part, by a $20,000 grant from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.

The one-day event offers a free alternative to throwing hazardous materials in the trash or, even worse, pouring them onto the ground which increases the risk of contaminating waterways.

“Participation in Fall Haul has grown steadily over the years, and that’s a good thing for the county, and for the environment,” Environmental Services Director Richie Horn said.

Only residential hazardous waste materials will be accepted during Fall Haul; absolutely no commercial hazardous waste materials will be accepted. No propane tanks, gas cylinders, trash or debris will be accepted at the Convenience Center on October 16.

Information is available on www.jessamineco.com and on the “Jessamine County, Kentucky” Facebook page. For questions, contact Environmental Services at 859-881-4545.