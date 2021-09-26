World Chicken Festival held in London

LONDON, Ky (WTVQ) – After taking a year off for the pandemic, the World Chicken Festival returned to London this weekend for it’s 32nd year. In traditional years, the event usually draws in a crowd of 100,000 or more.

Wrapping things up today after kicking off last Thursday, the Chicken Festival included carnival rides, live music, contests, 165 vendors, and more. It’s also holds the honor of having the largest stainless steel skillet in the world.

- Advertisement -

As the festivities wound down, coordinator Kelly Burton looked back on a successful event.

“This weekend has been picture perfect, the weather has been phenomenal for the past 4 days. We are wrapping things up here on Sunday at the World Chicken Festival. We’ve had great entertainment. We’ve had families, grandparents come out. It’s been an amazing turnout,” Burton said.

The World Chicken Festival takes it’s name from Kentucky Fried Chicken Founder Harlan Sanders, as the original KFC resides in the neighboring city of Corbin.