The Richmond Powwow returns to Battlefield Park

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ) – The Richmond Powwow was held today at the Battlefield Park historical site.

The event initially began as a joint effort between the city of Richmond and Eastern Kentucky University. A tepee and a variety of booths selling Native American crafts like dream catchers and cuisines like fry bread were erected on the grounds.

For Richmond Powwow Vice Chair Janet Quigg, the day is an emotionally significant one. As her reasoning for starting the Powwow in the first place was to honor her ancestors.

“My great, great grandparents were forced on the Trail of Tears. And I wanted to do something to honor them. And I had the dream of having this Powwow. To honor them and keep this culture alive,” Quigg said.

The Cherokee, Lakota, and Osage nations were represented at the Richmond Powwow.