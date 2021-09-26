Spark Ministries holds Recovery Walk in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – SPARK Ministries held it’s 6th annual recovery walk Saturday in Powell County to support families struggling with addiction.

SPARK, or special people advocating recovery in Kentucky, is a non-profit group that helps individuals and families take the first steps toward recovery. Roughly 50 people made the trek from Powell County High School to the county Courthouse in downtown Stanton, where a rally was held.

The rally saw live music and food as well as a kids zone and testimonies from those who have made it through recovery.

For SPARK Ministries founder Jenell Brewer, it’s a very personal day ss she initially started the non-profit due to her daughter’s battle with addiction.

“This is the will of god for my life. And I did not realize that when I was only trying to help my daughter that there was many more mothers that was out there that was feeling the same thing I was feeling, but now we are helping their children,” Brewer said.

Brewer’s daughter successfully recovered and even attended Saturday’s walk. Spark assisted 966 people struggling with addiction in the last month alone.