Man shows up at UK Hospital with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man showed up at UK Hospital in Lexington with a gunshot wound about a half-hour after being shot Friday night, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say the man was shot on Bainbridge Court around 10:20 p.m. They say he showed up at the hospital around 10:45 p.m.
Police say his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. The victim’s name wasn’t released.
They say a home was shot into on Bainbridge Court.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.