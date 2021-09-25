6th annual “A Life with the Horses”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday evening, people gathered at the African Cemetery No. 2 to recognize African Americans who spent their lives in the horse industry.

This is the 6th year the event called “A Life with the Horses” was put on by Phoenix Rising Lex. Organizers say the event is usually a big festival with lots of kid-friendly activities, but because of the coronavirus, this is the second year the event has had to be held in a smaller capacity at the cemetery.

- Advertisement -

Five people were given awards at this year’s “A Life with the Horses”, one of whom was 95-year-old John Joe Hughes, a horse groomer. Organizers say it is important to honor those in the horse industry, especially in Lexington, as it is a big part of our culture and history.

“To recognize the least of the men, who never get in the spotlight, ringmen are always photographed with the million dollar horses so we see their faces but these are other men who don’t get that recognition,” says Yvonne Giles, educator coodinator for the African Cemetery No. 2.