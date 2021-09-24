UPDATE: 2 officers, man injured in brief scuffle, charges filed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two police officers suffered minor injuries and a man is in jail after an assistance call Friday morning turned into a scuffle.

The man, identified in jail records as 41-year-old Joshua Dan Marcum, also suffered minor injuries, police said.

The call came at about 10:40 a.m. to check on a man apparently asleep in a car on Flying Ebony Drive. When an officer arrived and woke the man up, he became combative with officers, according to police said.

After a brief emergency call, police got the man under control and all three went to a hospital for treatment for minor injuries, police said.

According to jail records, Marcum has been charged with two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer, two counts of possession of a forged identity, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, public intoxication, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.