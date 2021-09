LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police and the owner of a popular Lexington sports memorabilia and collectibles business are looking for a burglary suspect.

According to Trey Huntsman, the owner of Jimmy’s Kentucky Roadshow Shop on Romany Road in Lexington, someone broke into his business late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance shown here, “stole some big boxes and busted up our door,” Huntsman tweeted.

The store has been burglarized previously.

Huntsman asked anyone recognizing the person in the surveillance picture to contact him or police.