Morning Brew: Forkland Festival and Mr. Gatti’s Feeds Healthcare Heroes

The annual Forkland Festival is celebrating its 50-th anniversary. This year’s festival will be marking “50 years of memories.” the festival began in 1971, started by residents in southwestern Boyle county, to preserve the community and provide funds for their new community center. The festival has been held every year since, bringing visitors from across Kentucky and the entire nation. The festival incorporates history, crafts, activities for kids, food, entertainment and more. Forkland Festival is mostly outside with plenty of space for social distancing. People are asked to wear masks while inside. The festival is October 8-th and 9-th…At the Forkland community center in gravel switch Kentucky and is open from 8 a-m until 9 p-m. Admission is 3 dollars for adults….1 dollar for children under 13 and free for preschoolers. And we’ve seen that health care workers have been working extremely hard during the pandemic, and one business is showing their appreciation for our local heroes. Earlier this week, Saint Claire health care posted on social media, thanking Mr. Gatti’s pizza for providing pizza for staff. Saint Claire hospital saying quote: “Our community is truly watching over our healthcare heroes and we are so appreciative…thank you for taking care of us.” Mr. Gatti’s pizza says they are feeding heroes, thanking healthcare workers for their hard work.

