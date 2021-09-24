Lexington Humane Society needs your votes to win $12,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society is nominated to win $12,000 from Freshpet’s Fresh Start Program.
The program was started in 2018 to provide support for cats and dogs that were overlooked.
Now the program is back and bigger than ever, ready to donate over $100,000 to rescue organizations across the country.
This year, Fresh Start will give 5, $12,000 grants to shelters across 5 regions in the U.S.
It will also recognize two runner up organizations in each region and award them $3,000 each.
Winners will be selected from online votes.
So, the Lexington Humane Society needs your help in bringing home the prize.
You can vote at https://freshpet.com/fresh-start/lexington-humane-society/. Voting is open to the public from September 22 through September 28 and you can vote once per day. Winners will be announced the week of October 4.