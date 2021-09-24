KY 715 in Wolfe County to be closed Saturday, Oct. 9

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) –Drivers who use KY 715 between Zachariah and Rogers in Wolfe County will need to find an alternate route on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The highway will be closed at milepoint 1.6 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just north of Jim Smith Road.

- Advertisement -

Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 4 p.m.

During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic. This will impact travel between Beattyville and Campton.

Message boards will be placed at the intersection of KY 11 and KY 715 near the Lee County line, and KY 15 and KY 715 at Pine Ridge, to alert drivers of the closure.

No marked detour will be posted.

Motorists can use KY 11 and either KY 15 or the Mountain Parkway through Powell County via Slade as an alternate route. Drivers of passenger vehicles may also use KY 11, KY 52, and KY 2016 (Big Andy Ridge) through Lee County to bypass the closure.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.