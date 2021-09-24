UPDATE: “Ride to Remember” fundraiser to benefit Sayre Christian Village dementia residents

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 AT 4:28 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sayre Christian Village is revving up for their upcoming “Ride to Remember” Charity Ride on Sept. 25.

- Advertisement -

Along with fundraising events on Sayre’s campus, residents will get to take their first motorcycle ride ever around the parking lot.

The event will help benefit the refurbishment of the memory care unit at the Healthcare Center with new paint, furnishings and dementia-friendly enhancements.

For more information on Sayre Christian Village’s in-person fundraiser, visit www.sayrechristianvillage.org.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED AUGUST 25, 2021 AT 4:57 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Sayre Christian Village hosts their first annual “Ride to Remember” Charity Ride and Car + Bike Show fundraising event in support of Memory Care residents, located at Baunta Apartments on the Sayre Christian Village Campus on Saturday, Sept. 25. The itinerary for this event is as follows: Registration for this event will begin at 9:30 am, Kickstands up at 11 a.m. for the ride.

The ride will be 5 complete stops at Baunta Apartments on the Sayre Christian Village campus, Kentucky Eagle, ABC36 WTVQ station, Harley Davidson on Man o’ War, and return to the Baunta Apartments at Sayre Christian Village.

When riders return to campus, they’ll join volunteers, residents, and car/bike show entrants for a fundraiser BBQ. Attendees can enjoy a smoked brisket meal for $7.

Bike/Car Show judging starts at 11:00 am, Benefit BBQ + Music from 92.2 New Country Radio Remote at 1 p.m. The station will have giveaways and prizes to give out.

Raffle Drawings & prizes for the bike/car show will be between 1 and 1:30 p.m. and the entry fee raffle will be a 70/30 split between Sayre Christian Village and the entrants to the bike/care show and the charity ride. The entry fee serves as your raffle ticket fee. The event will help support Sayre Christian Village’s mission to better serve and enrich the lives of Memory Care Residents with dementia.

In addition to the split the pot raffle opportunity, and the large entry fee raffle, there will be many other Raffle Baskets that are all valued at $50-200 dollars to bid on.

Ticket Pricing:

$15 1st rider or $30 with passenger

$15 for bike/car show (no ride)

$20 T-shirts available ($15 presale)

$7 Brisket BBQ Meal Ticket • raffles + Prizes

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.