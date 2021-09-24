Estill County Sheriff’s Office moving to new drive-thru location

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for its move to a new drive-thru location.

The sheriff’s office announced on its Facebook page that the current office will be closed on Friday, Sept. 24, Saturday, Sept. 25 and Monday, Sept. 27 as they move to the new office.

The new location will open on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the old BB&T bank building at 119 Broadway Street Ste 1.

Authorities said the new location’s drive-thru will help provide more convenience for all services.

Deputies will still be on duty during the closure.