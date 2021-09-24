Crank and Boom named Small Business of the Year by Commerce Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Customers of all ages know its flavors, from brownie sundaes to boozy treats and everything in between. However, what some people might not know is that ice cream wasn’t the only thing served at this crank and boom at one time. Thai food was served at one point. The owner, Toa Green’s family restaurant, the Thai Orchid Cafe, noticed the orders coming in weren’t just for the Thai food…It was for their coconut ice cream, their dessert option. Before long, Green and husband Mike decided to make some adjustments to their menu. That’s when Crank and Boom Craft Ice Cream was born in 2013. Green started serving the ice cream at festivals..Which made even more people fall in love with their frozen treats.

Over the years, the small business has enjoyed big success, growing into a multi-million dollar business with expansion of a second scoop shop and national recognition on the Cooking Channel. On Friday, the ice cream shop was named this year’s small business of the year by Commerce Lexington. Green hopes Crank and Boom’s story inspires others.

“Being inventive and innovative..I think all those things is what it takes to being an entrepreneur. It is just something that i hope can inspire other people to see what it takes to do this,” explains Green.

Crank and Boom says they might be looking to name a new ice cream after their recent award. If you have an suggestions, feel free to mention it at the counter when grabbing your next frozen treat.