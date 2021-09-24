Bourbon, Shelby schools win ‘best practices’ honors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) recognized seven schools and two school districts for best practices during the 2021 Continuous Improvement Summit on Sept. 23.
Associate Commissioner Kelley Foster presented each winner with a $500 check that can be used toward school improvement.
Those recognized were:
- John F. Kennedy Montessori Elementary (Jefferson County): Created a Kindness Crew to greet students and staff with positive and encouraging affirmations to foster a community that enhances healthy social and emotional learning.
- Cane Ridge Elementary (Bourbon County): Founded Café Americano to share basic information about school practices and community resources within the English learner population.
- Hancock County High School: Created lesson planning “playlists” to help teachers keep lessons organized and meet students where they are academically.
- Heritage Elementary School (Shelby County): Created MAP Student Profile Reports and personalized learning plans to help teachers meet students where they are with a plan specific to each child’s needs.
- B. Atkinson Academy (Jefferson County): Developed a system and protocol for analyzing student data to provide teachers with the foundation for making immediate instructional decisions based on a student’s strengths and weaknesses.
- Martha Layne Collins High School (Shelby County): Built the Defense of Learning website to organize resources and support students and mentors in the process of defending their learning and competency.
- Jacob Elementary (Jefferson County): Developed “Regulators – Mount Up,” an insightful practice to turn every staff member into a regulation station for students. The program reduced suspensions, developed self-regulated learners and increased academic engagement.
- Meade County Schools: Created the Meade County Special Education Model to offer a balanced continuum for all students. The model provides access to the general curriculum, but also meets students where they are via supplemental resources.
- Jefferson County Public Schools: Developed the Comprehensive Systems Review to provide rich, descriptive, qualitative feedback to schools, specifically tied to their instructional system and assessed through data collection of the student experience, perception and learning.