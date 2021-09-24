UPDATE: COVID claims 15-year-old Fayette County student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A 15-year-old Fayette County student has died due to COVID-19, as confirmed by a statement from Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

Christopher “CJ” Gordon Jr. was a sophomore at The Learning Center.

“We were heartbroken to learn that Christopher “CJ” Gordon Jr., died this morning,” Liggins said. “He was a kind, thoughtful young man with a bright future ahead of him, and we join his family in mourning his tragic death.”

“I cannot say enough good things about how our staff stepped up today to wrap our students in love and care,” Liggins said. “CJ was a beloved member of the TLC family and our FCPS community, and he will be missed.”

Grief counselors from across the district were at The Learning Center to support students and staff as they found out about Gordon’s passing. Additional counselors will be available as long as students need the support.

He’d been in the UK Medical Center since Sept. 12. His mother also had COVID but was not hospitalized.

In the statement, the community remembers CJ as “a sweetheart who was a friend to everyone and went out of his way to bring joy to others. He cared about school and worked hard in class – always putting forth his best effort and making the most of every opportunity to learn.”

“CJ brought kindness, compassion, and laughter into our lives, lifting up those around him with a supportive word or a playful gesture,” said Learning Center Principal Chris Salyers. “Here at The Learning Center, our promise to one another is to ‘do right by people.’ CJ embodied this core commitment every day and shone as an example for our community, state, and nation to live up to.”

Gordon had a love for gaming, anime and photography.

English teacher Eric Little said CJ was “a smart, sweet kid who made my classroom a better place,” and Spanish teacher Walter Leszczynski fondly recalled CJ’s smile.

“The last time I saw him he was laughing,” Leszczynski said. “I’ll always remember that laugh.”