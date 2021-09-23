Woman charged with sex crimes involving inmate at state prison

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Cambellsburg woman was arrested at a state prison on Thursday charged with sex crimes involving an inmate at the medium-security facility, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say they received a complaint of sex abuse involving an inmate at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange.
KSP says after interviewing 51-year old Kimberly Curry, she was arrested and charged with two counts of Sodomy 3rd degree and two counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd degree.
She was taken to the Oldham County Detention Center, according to State Police.
The investigation continues by KSP Post 5.