Pendleton County instructional assistant dies from COVID complications

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Southern Elementary School staff member passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Pendleton County Schools Superintendent Joe Buerkley released a message to the community regarding the death of Monica Meyer.

Meyer was an instructional assistant at the elementary school for many years.

“During this difficult time, we send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Meyer, we ask that you allow them privacy to grieve the loss of someone dear to all of us,” said Superintendent Buerkley.

The message concluded by stating that additional counseling resources would be available at the school for students and staff.