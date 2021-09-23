Newborn loungers recalled after eight infant deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Boppy has recalled more than 3.3 million baby loungers after eight infant deaths were linked to the products.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says babies can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing.
The deaths occurred from December 2015 to June 2020, according to the recall notice.
The recalled products include the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers sold in the U.S. and Canada.
The loungers were sold at child furniture and baby stories as well as Pottery Barn, Walmart, Target and Amazon.com from January 2004 through this month, according to the recall notice.
If you have the recalled loungers, contact The Boppy Company via its website or call 1-800-416-1355, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Eastern time.
