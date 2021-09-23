Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.

According to police, officers received a report of shots fired just before midnight on Pimlico Parkway.

Officers say they found a man with gunshot wound inside an apartment when they arrived at the scene.

According to police, the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say another apartment was damaged by gunfire, but the two people inside were not hurt.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.